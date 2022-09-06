Investigation into human trafficking to Cambodia continues: Government officials
Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.
Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Government officials reported on the issue of Vietnamese being tricked into working illegally in Cambodia at the Government's regular press briefing in Hanoi on September 6.
Assistant to the Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu said the Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia have closely coordinated with the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Defence, and localities, especially those along the border with Cambodia, as well as Cambodian authorities to verify information and implement citizen protection measures.
Specialised task forces and hotlines have been set up to be ready to receive requests for assistance, and to assist citizens, while relevant warnings have been posted on portals and social networks as well, he said.
There is no exact number of Vietnamese people being scammed into working in Cambodia, he said, adding that Vietnamese representative agencies have coordinated to rescue and repatriate about 600 Vietnamese citizens, as well as provided assistance related to legal procedures for many others.
In the coming time, Vietnam's representative agencies in Cambodia will enhance coordination with ministries, sectors and localities to continue to protect Vietnamese citizens and workers, Vu stresssed.
Lt. Gen. To An Xo, Chief of the Office and Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security, said the ministry has directed its Criminal Police Department, the Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order, and Cybersecurity Department; and the police of localities, especially those bordering Cambodia, to coordinate with the Border Guard force to further investigate and verify human trafficking rings from Vietnam to Cambodia.
Initial investigation has produced good results, he noted./.