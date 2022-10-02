Hanoi (VNA) – Chief of the Ministry of Public Security’s Office, Lieut. Gen. To An Xo provided more information about the progress of investigations on curruption cases, during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on October 1.

Following the directions of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, the Ministry of Public Security is focusing on conducting investigations on schedule in the principle of respecting the law and not missing out criminals, he said.

In the Viet A company COVID-19 test kit case, 28 defendants have been banned from going abroad. Legal proceedings have been launched against 21 defendants in the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department relating to conducting flights to bring Vietnamese in foreign countries back in the pandemic, and more.

The ministry will expand investigations in the coming time, Xo said, adding that the importance has been attached to minimising loss to the State budget and individuals./.