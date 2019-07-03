Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Cao Bang (VNA) – Investment fund VinaCapital is presenting a batch of medical equipment worth 2.3 billion VND (100,000 USD) to the general hospitals of the northern mountainous provinces of Cao Bang and Bac Kan.



Besides, eight district medical stations of Bac Kan province are also receiving equipment as donation from the fund.



The presentation is being made one June 3-4 as part of VinaCapital’s activities to offer health care and education to children in remote areas, especially first aid to victims of drowning, electrical shock and other accidents.



Earlier, it funded a project to train 31 doctors and nurses in using and maintaining the above-mentioned equipment, and a training course under the UK’s Advanced Pediatric Life Support programme.-VNA