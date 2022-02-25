Business Tra fish export value predicted to top 1.6 billion USD in 2022 The Tra fish industry aims to earn 1.6 billion USD from tra fish export, and produce between 1.6 – 1.7 million tonnes of tra fish products in 2022, according to Nhu Van Can, head of the Aquaculture Department of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Tuna exports enjoy three-digit growth in January Tuna exports enjoyed a three-digit growth rate in the first month of this year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Travel 1 billion USD tourism project kicked off in Ninh Thuan The F.I.T and Crystal Bay groups on February 25 began the construction of the over-1-billion-USD Cap Padaran Mui Dinh project in the south-central coastal province of Ninh Thuan’s Thuan Nam district.

Business Bamboo Airways launches regular direct flights to Germany Bamboo Airways has launched a direct route between Vietnam and Germany, with the first flight on the route taking off from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on February 25 morning.