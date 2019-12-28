Business HCM CIty hosts Consumption Promotion Fair The annual Consumption Promotion Fair 2019 kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.

Business Vietnam, Bangladesh target 2 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Cao Quoc Hung and Deputy Secretary of the Bangladeshi Ministry of Commerce Jafar Uddin discussed measures to lift two-way trade to 2 billion USD during the second meeting of the Joint Sub-Committee on Trade in Hanoi on December 27.

Business National financial policy advisory council convenes regular meeting Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue chaired a quarterly meeting of the National Financial and Monetary Policy Advisory Council in Hanoi on December 27.

Business Vietnam’s CPI growth in 2019 hits three-year low Vietnam recorded a year-on-year increase of 2.79 percent in the consumer price index (CPI) in 2019, the lowest level in the past three years, the General Statistics Office (GSO) said on December 27.