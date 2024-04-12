Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Industrial and export processing zones in Ho Chi Minh City attracted 191.93 million USD in investment in the first quarter, equivalent to 34.9% of the target for 2024 and 112.12% higher than the figure in the same period last year, the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) reported on April 12.



Of the total sum, foreign investment stood at 176.7 million USD, rising 3.6-fold from a year earlier. Meanwhile, domestic investment fell 63.15% to 352.42 billion VND (14 million USD).



Head of HEPZA Hua Quoc Hung said that in Q1, businesses based in local export processing and industrial zones operated stably. Many got orders again after facing difficulties for a long period.



Businesses at the zones posted an estimated export turnover of 2.17 billion USD in Q1, up 6% over the same period last year. They employed about 277,000 workers, an increase of 10% against the end of 2023, he noted./.