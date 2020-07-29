Investment opportunities in south-central region, central highlands promoted in Singapore
An online trade conference took place on July 29 offering Singaporean investors insights into investment opportunities in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and the south-central provinces of Ninh Thuan and Binh Thuan.
The event was co-organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore, the three provinces’ departments of industry and trade, and the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and connected enterprises from the four different locations in a virtual meeting.
There were 100 Singaporean and 35 Vietnamese companies involved in the event, which screened video clips on the provinces’ specialties, industrial infrastructure, and energy and transport networks, among other matters.
It was part of efforts by the trade office to promote transactions amid a global economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore held an online fair to introduce Made-in-Vietnam products, providing visitors with images of goods, farms, and processing facilities. It also supported Vietnamese businesses in sending sample goods for display in Singapore and testing by Singaporean companies./.
