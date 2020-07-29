Business PetroVietnam fulfils 2020 increase to oil and gas reserves The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has announced that its exploration of the Ken Bau-2X well, located in the Red River Basin offshore of Vietnam’s northern continental shelf, helped the firm fulfil its plan of increasing oil and gas reserves in 2020 ahead of schedule.

Business Dung Quat Oil Refinery ready for post-COVID-19 recovery phase Despite being hit hard by falling oil prices and COVID-19 in the first half of 2020, the Dung Quat Oil Refinery maintained operations via various means and is now ready for the recovery phase in the second half of the year.

Business Service charges lowered for local securities trading The Ministry of Finance will maintain low service charges for investors and companies when trading securities products until June 30, 2021.

Business Consumer price index up 0.4 percent in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.