Investment projects create development momentum for Thai Binh
The People’s Committee of the northern province of Thai Binh recently handed over investment registration certificates to investors of projects worth nearly 600 million USD, which are hoped to create a driving force for the local socio-economic development.
A corner of Thai Binh (Photo: baodautu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) -
At the handover ceremony, the certificates were presented to five projects in industrial, agricultural and urban development sectors. Of note, permission to invest in the Thai Binh Economic Zone was granted to Lotes Vietnam, Greenworks, and Jeanson Industrial Limited.
All the projects apply modern technologies and are expected to attract further investments in the economic zone in particular, and Thai Binh province at large.
A signing ceremony for a cooperation agreement worth nearly 100 million USD between Green I-Park company and Nam Tai Group at the Lien Ha Thai industrial park of the Thai Binh Economic Zone also took place at the event.
At the handover ceremony (Photo: VNA)Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Than affirmed that the granting of certificates to investors in Thai Binh demonstrates efforts in realising the dual targets of curbing the spread of COVID-19 and fostering economic development, amid difficulties triggered by the ongoing pandemic.
He called on investors to promptly carry out the projects to ensure progress and tasks, asking production and business operations to be in tandem with environmental protection and apply high-technology.
Local authorities are committed to mobilising all resources for the completion of technical infrastructure, improvement of investment climate and administrative reform, as well as rolling out solutions to address bottlenecks and create optimal conditions for the firms, Than stated.
Although foreign direct investment in the province stood at only 900 million USD in the past two decades, it saw improvement as three recent ones valued at 395 million USD./.