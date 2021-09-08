Business COVID-19: SBV issues new document on rescheduling of debt payments The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) on September 7 issued a circular amending and supplementing a number of articles of Circular No. 01/2020/TT-NHNN issued by the SBV Governor directing foreign credit institutions and bank branches to reschedule debt payments, waive and reduce borrowing interest and fees, and maintain the groups in order to support customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Reference exchange rate up 7 VND on Sept. 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,109 VND/USD on September 8, up 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Austria eye cooperation in renewable energy development Vietnam wishes to promote cooperation with Austria in the field of energy, especially renewable energy and sustainable development, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien told State Secretary in the Federal Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Magnus Brunner on September 7.