Business Law revised to apply market-based approach in valuing land price The draft revised Law on Land, which will be on the agenda of the National Assembly’s meeting for the first time this month, is receiving a lot of attention from the public as it will remove the Government’s land price framework to ensure market principles prices.

Business Coastal localities see better results in fighting IUU Vietnam’s 28 coastal localities have scored achievements in fighting illegal, unreported and undocumented (IUU) fishing towards having the “yellow card” warning of the European Commission (EC) lifted.

Business Vietnam’s overseas investment can top 1 billion USD annually: insider Overseas investment by Vietnamese firms is growing and can surpass 1 billion USD per year in the future, from about 700 million USD at present, said Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Foreign Invested Enterprises Nguyen Mai.

Business Reference exchange rate up 45 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,586 VND/USD on October 17, up 45 VND from the last working day of previous week (October 14).