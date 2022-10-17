Investment proposed for expressway running through Hung Yen
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Transport has submitted to the Government a proposal on investment in a section of the Cho Ben-Yen My expressway running through the northern province of Hung Yen.
In reply, Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has assigned the ministry to instruct the Hung Yen People’s Committee in conducting procedures for the investment.
Under the road planning for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 approved in Decision 1454/QD-TTg dated September 1, 2021, the four-lane Cho Ben-Yen My expressway is 45km long with the starting point at Belt Road No 5 and the ending point at the Hanoi-Hai Phong expressway. It is scheduled to be built after 2030./.
