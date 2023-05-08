Illustrative photo (Photo: vneconomy.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – To benefit from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Vietnam needs to invest in the AI ecosystem in different factors and fields, including computer hardware and software, cloud computing, data, machine learning algorithms, AI applications, user markets, and regulatory systems, said Torus.AI (Torus Actions) Company's Director - Distinguished Professor of Mathematics, University of Toulouse Nguyen Tien Dung.

Speaking at a talk “Investment for AI: Opportunities for Vietnam” held by Tia Sang Magazine on May 7, Dung said that AI is an industry that opens up a lot of career opportunities for people and students at home and abroad. In the race for AI research and development, the industry is predicted to generate more than 15 trillion USD, equivalent to more than 10% of the world economic output annually from 2030.

Vietnam now has economic and scientific potential, especially since the country has well-trained young AI researchers and it is ranked second in Southeast Asia in terms of a number of AI patents.

However, the weakness of Vietnam is that the new data and computing infrastructure is at an early stage.

Although there is a lot of data, the data is scattered everywhere and it needs to be processed and standardised, he said.

Suggesting a development strategy for Vietnam through 12 aspects of the AI economy, Dung emphasised that to benefit a lot from AI, Vietnam must invest heavily in the AI ecosystem in many different factors and fields including computer hardware and software, cloud computing, data, machine learning algorithms, AI applications, user markets, and regulatory systems.

Every field is necessary and has many opportunities, but each individual, organisation, and country needs to choose the fields in which they have advantages, few barriers, and the easiest to create surplus value, Dung said, adding that it also needs to keep learning, cooperating and importing technologies to overcome its shortcomings.

According to the National Strategy on Research, Development, and Application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to 2030 issued under Decision No.127/QD-TTg dated January 26, 2021, of the Prime Minister, Vietnam sets a target of turning AI into a spearhead technology and gradually becoming a bright spot in AI in the region and the world./.