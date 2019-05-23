Laguna Lang Co resort (Source: VNA)

– The Chan May-Lang Co Economic Zone in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue has so far attracted 21 tourism projects totaling more than 67 trillion VND (2.86 billion USD).In the first five months of this year, the zone attracted eight investment projects, including four foreign-invested ones with a total registered capital of over 60 million USD.Since Lang Co was voted one of the world’s most beautiful bays by WorldBays Club in June 2009, it has become a popular destination for holiday-makers. The number of the tourists to the beach makes up 16 percent of the total to Thua Thien-Hue.Endowed with more than 10km of beach with white sand, it lies on the “Central Heritage Road” with four famous world heritage sites, including Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in Quang Binh province, the ancient imperial city of Hue, Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary in Quang Nam province.Local authorities have paid attention to developing various tourism products, including leisure travel, ecology tourism, golf tours, sport travel and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) tourism.-VNA