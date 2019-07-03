Investments to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Thailand expanded 15.85 percent to 195.69 billion baht (6.4 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Industry’s Department of Industrial Works (DIW) (Photo: www.aseanbriefing.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – Investments to the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) in Thailand expanded 15.85 percent to 195.69 billion baht (6.4 billion USD), according to the Ministry of Industry’s Department of Industrial Works (DIW).



The Thai government targets a 20 percent growth in investment attraction in the EEC, or 430 billion baht in total capital this year, thanks to various policies to improve foreign investors’ confidence.



DIW director-general Thongchai Chawalitpichaet attributed the increase in investment to rational policies popularising 10 prioritised industries of the EEC of automotive, electronics, petrochemical, agriculture and food, tourism, automation and robotics, aerospace, digital, biotechnology, and medical and healthcare.



Investment until the end of this year will be higher than the first half as the newly-established Government is expected to promote investors’ trust, he added.



The EEC is the most important investment initiative of Thailand. Stretching the eastern provinces of Rayong, Chon Buri and Chachoengsao, it is developed to transform the localities into technology and manufacturing hubs which are connected to ASEAN countries via roads and sea and air routes by 2021.



Five large projects in EEC development plant include construction of a 225 billion baht highway linking three airports of Don Mueang (in Bangkok), Suvarnabhumi (Samut Prakan province), and U-Tapao (Rayong province), 290 billion baht U-Tapao aviation city, 10.6 billion baht maintenance centre, third phase of Laem Chabang port, and third phase of Map Ta Phut port.-VNA