Investor begins building ICT service chain in Da Nang
Works on a ICT factory zone begins at the Da Nang Information Technology Park. (Photo courtesy of Trung Nam Group)Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Trung Nam Group has started construction of five factories at the Information Technology and Communication (ICT) Service Zone in the central city of Da Nang to host the moves of global supply chains.
The general director of Trung Nam Group, Nguyen Tam Tien, said the factory chain would be built on 9.3ha at Da Nang Information Technology Park with an investment of 1.5 trillion VND (65.2 million USD).
The group would also develop an apartment and villa zone for expert and engineers and an eco-park project on 26ha with a total of 2.1 trillion VND (91.3 million USD) for accommodation facilities for investors and their families in the near future, he said.
Tien said the group planned to build 23 more ICT factories and R&D zones to meet increasing demand from global partners.
“We debuted the first surface-mount technology (SMT) factory with a capacity of 6.2 million electronic products per year at the Da Nang Hi-tech Park last year after three months of research,” he said.
He said the operation of the SMT factories chain will be a key step in building the Da Nang IT Park as central Vietnam’s 'Silicon Valley’, and call for investors from Silicon Valley and the US to invest in high-tech industries, artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.
Trung Nam completed the first investment phase on 131ha at Da Nang IT Park with an investment of 47 million USD. It plans to develop the second phase on another 210ha with estimated funds of 74 million USD.
Universal Alloy Corporation – a leading global manufacturer of aircraft components for aerospace companies – from the US launched its factory for aircraft components worth 170 million USD, at the city’s Hi-Tech Park last March.
Alton Industry from the US also plans to build a robot manufacturing project in the city’s Hi-tech Park.
In 2019, two of the first Silicon Valley-based businesses – Meritronics AMT Inc and Ai20X Silicon Valley – agreed with Trung Nam Group to develop the Da Nang IT Park.
Last year, South Korea’s LG Electronics and Trung Nam Land JSC inked an agreement with a vision to transform Da Nang into the centre of technology and R&D in Vietnam./.