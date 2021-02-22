Sci-Tech Tech companies put Vietnam on global map Vietnam has been witnessing robust digital transformation in areas where local tech companies like Viettel, FPT, and the Be Group, to name just a few, have secured a strong foothold in the domestic market.

Sci-Tech Viettel’s company joins global aerospace supply chain M3 Communication Co., Ltd, a member of the military-run telecom giant Viettel, has officially become the first Vietnamese enterprise joining the global aerospace supply chain, according to UK-based Meggitt PLC.

Sci-Tech Digital transformation programme expected to improve library sector’s efficiency Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a digital transformation programme for the library sector to 2025 with a vision to 2030, with an overall goal of strengthening the comprehensive application of IT, especially digital technology to enhance operational efficiency and form a modern library network.

Sci-Tech National programme to boost development of high technology Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision on the national programme on high technology development to 2030, which aims to develop and master 20 prioritised technologies in different fields.