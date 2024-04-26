Over the past time, the capital city of Hanoi has drastically worked to shorten time to handle administrative procedures.

Besides, the single-window mechanism has been carried out to settle procedures in planning and investment, natural resources and environment and tax, among others, helping locals and businesses save time and costs.

In the northern port city of Hai Phong, the Hai Phong Economic Zone Authority has been assigned to settle all administrative procedures. Accordingly, it has cooperated with competent authorities to grant business certificates and tax codes for investors at the earliest.

Despite improved investment climate, investors have encountered formidable challenges while carrying out their projects, including site clearance work and shortage of industrial land funds.

Against this backdrop, local authorities have worked to push ahead land clearance, develop industrial parks and build transport infrastructure to improve regional connectivity./.

VNA