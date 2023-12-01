Investor of 5.82-trillion-VND Quang Tri airport named
The Quang Tri People's Committee has recently issued a decision approving the selection of the investor for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport construction project worth over 5.82 trillion VND (239.408 million USD).
The design of the Quang Tri airport. (Photo: baoquangtri.vn)Quang Tri (VNA) – The Quang Tri People's Committee has recently issued a decision approving the selection of the investor for a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) airport construction project worth over 5.82 trillion VND (239.408 million USD).
The investor who won the bidding is a consortium comprising the T&T transport infrastructure development and investment company and CIENCO4 Group Joint Stock Company.
Aiming to meet the demand for handling up to 5 million passengers and 25,500 tonnes of cargo per year, the Quang Tri airport project covers 265ha of land (excluding the 51.2ha of military land) in Gio Linh district’s communes of Gio Quang, Gio Hai, and Gio Mai.
According to the decision, the total investment for the project includes over 1.091 trillion VND in equity capital and over 4.729 trillion VND in credit and other legal capital sources. The project will be carried out under the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract, with its preparation and construction expected to take two years. The contract implementation period (operation, toll collection, return of capital) is 47 years and 2 months./.