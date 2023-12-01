Business Bac Giang seeks to improve forestry production value The northern province of Bac Giang is striving to increase the average forestry production value by 6% a year by 2030, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Business Striving towards sustainable development of durian production Durian earned the country more than 1 billion USD in the first seven months of this year and the export value of the fruit is forecast to top 2 billion USD the whole year.

Business Vietnam, China push up cross-border trade Permanent Vice Chairman of the Lang Son provincial People's Committee Duong Xuan Huyen held a working session with a visiting delegation from the People's Government of China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on November 30 to discuss measures to facilitate exchanges and cross-border trade.