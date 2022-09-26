Business Zhejiang Int’l Trade Exhibition, Export Fair to take place in Hanoi The 2022 Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition and the 10th Zhejiang Export Fair, the largest and oldest expo independently held by China’s Zhejiang authority in ASEAN, will open at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 28.

Business Bac Ninh posts 10.4% economic growth in 9 months The northern province of Bac Ninh recorded growth of 10.04% in gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in the first three quarters of 2022, hitting an estimated 105.13 trillion VND (443 billion USD), thanks to rapid recovery of service and trade sectors after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business 2022 Horasis India Meeting kicks off in Binh Duong The 2022 Horasis India Meeting, the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts, opened in the southern province of Binh Duong – Vietnam’s FDI magnet - on September 26.

Business Prime Minister orders measures to stabilise rice price Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested relevant ministries and sectors to take appropriate measures to stabilise the market and rice prices, and ensure the interests of farmers after information that India will restrict rice exports. ​