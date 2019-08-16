At the event (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)

– Investors both domestic and foreign pledged to pour nearly 47 trillion VND (over 2 billion USD) and 117 million USD in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long at the province’s investment promotion conference on August 15.Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Investment and Planning Vo Thanh Thong said Vinh Long has favourable geographical and natural conditions and a stable business climate. The province has the second largest area of fruit farms in the delta and the fourth biggest nationwide, which provides great potential for gardening tourism.He recommended the province focus on developing manufacturing industry and processing in connection with agriculture, thus luring quality investments in the local high-tech, logistics, tourism, services, finance, and energy, among others.He advised the provincial authorities to build a local trademark, seek strategic investors, create clean land fund, and work with related ministries and agencies to facilitate enterprises in following administrative procedures.Updated information on local value and supply chains, land and human resources conditions, as well as investment attraction policies are key to making the province appeal to investors amid fierce competition for investment among localities, Thong stressed.At the conference, Vinh Long issued a list of 46 projects in six fields to call for total investment of over 32 trillion VND (1.37 billion USD) during 2019-2020.Tran Van Ron, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, said the province drafts the list based on local conditions, project feasibility, and new investment trends.-VNA