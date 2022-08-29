Business Vietnam’s economic recovery to accelerate remarkably in H2 Vietnam’s economic recovery will be stronger in the second half of 2022, particularly as the country resumed its tourism activities after a two-year closure, according to Standard Chartered’s latest Vietnam report.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,211 VND/USD on August 29, up 1 VND from the last working day of the previous week (August 26).

Business Hai Phong city moves to lure more investment Various investment promotion activities have been organised recently by authorities of Hai Phong to popularise the northern city as a dynamic and potential destination for investors.

Business Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 to take place in September The Vietnam International Aviation Expo 2022 (VIAE 2022) will take place at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on September 15 -17, according to the Vietnam Aviation Expo JSC.