Investors satisfied with Quang Ninh performance during COVID-19
An overview of the Quang Ninh Investment Promotion Conference 2022 (Photo: https://baoquangninh.com.vn/)Quang Ninh (VNA) – Up to 81.6% of domestic private firms and 100% of foreign investors in Quang Ninh felt satisfied with the northern province Quang Ninh’s response to the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PCI 2021 survey, attesting to the locality’s efforts to assist them in all fields.
Promoting the positive results in provincial competitiveness index (PCI), Quang Ninh aims to maintain its position as one of the leading localities in the improvement of the business and investment environment, while further enhancing its PCI through years.
Right from the beginning of this year, the locality has designed plans and projects to better its investment and business environment, improve its competitiveness, and further develop the business community, especially the private firms and startups.
Alongside, the province has continued to renovate the mindset, awareness and responsibility of leaders in the process, while ensuring fairness in accessing resources for all business sectors, and enhancing the transparency so as to attract more investors.
Along with forming special teams to support investors to quickly complete investment and process procedures, Quang Ninh has rolled out measures to cope with difficulties facing local businesses and investors.
At the first meeting with local investors for 2022, which was held in May and drew nearly 500 delegates, local authorities underlined that despite difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic, Quang Ninh has always been a bright spot in the country in pandemic prevention and control, maintaining its safety, stability and development in the new normal situation.
In the period, the province showed strong performance in implementing the dual target, keeping the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth at two digits for the sixth consecutive years in 2021, while clinching its top position in the PCI for the fifth consecutive year, and entering the top five provinces and cities with the highest economic management quality of the country for nine years in a row.
Since the beginning of this year, many requests from businesses related to the capital market and production have been responded to by provincial leaders.
Tsai Ching-Hua, General Director of Competition Team Technology Vietnam, said that in the recent two years when COVID-19 broke out, the business community has received special attention from the local administration with many flexible policies in capital, land, and infrastructure, which created favourable conditions for them to operate smoothly.
In the time to come, the province will focus on speeding up the completion of the socio-economic infrastructure system, especially transport, telecommunications, seaport and logistics infrastructure, while continuing to develop high quality human resources and improving the capacity of public servants to better serve businesses.
Quang Ninh posted an estimated growth rate of 10.66% in GRDP in the first six months of this year, which is 2.64 percentage points higher than the rate in the same period of 2021.
In the period, the province has effectively implemented its overall strategy on containing the COVID-19 and safely and flexibly adapting to the pandemic, thus facilitating the development in the new normal situation.
Quang Ninh collected over 27.18 trillion VND (1.17 billion USD at current exchange rate) for the State budget, an increase of 18% year-on-year.
Total social investment in the period is estimated at 42.3 trillion VND, up 10.9% from the same period last year.
The tourism industry of Quang Ninh has also enjoyed a stable recovery, serving 5.5 million visitors in the six-month period, a 2.2-fold rise year-on-year. The figure also showed a 19.57% increase compared to the best scenario.
Besides, the province successfully hosted the competitions of seven sports during the recent 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), spreading the image of a safe, modern and prosperous locality among international visitors.
Quang Ninh is aiming for a GRDP increase of at least 11% this year, and budget revenues of no less than 52.6 trillion VND./.