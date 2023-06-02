Business Vietnam – attractive destination for Italian firms: forum Raffaele Cattaneo, deputy minister in charge of international relations of Italy’s Lombardia region, called Vietnam a “diamond” of Asia and an attractive destination for Lombardia enterprises while speaking at a recent business and investment forum in Milan.

Business Programme for start-ups sparks entrepreneurial rush in agriculture The “Green Start-up” programme initiated by the Ho Chi Minh City-based Business Studies and Assistance Centre has been creating a generation of young agricultural entrepreneurs who effectively exploit indigenous resources, a seminar has heard in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate down 7 VND on June 2 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,722 VND/USD on June 2, down 7 VND from the previous day.

Business Bac Giang reaps significant achievements in development of digital economy The northern province of Bac Giang will pay more attention to spurring the development of the digital economy, Director of the provincial Department of Information and Communications Tran Minh Chieu has said.