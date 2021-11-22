Business Vietnam Airlines launches its own online marketplace National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has launched an e-commerce platform called VNAMALL (http://vnamall.vietnamairlines.com/), offering discounted deals on more than 300 products as part of its Black Friday promotional event.

Business Thanh Hoa businesses strive to boost labour export Facing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a halt in labour export, companies operating in this sector in Thanh Hoa province have tried many ways to seek contracts for local workers.

Business First Vietnamese digital retail platform debuts The first Vietnamese digital platform for retail necessities named G Market multi-function market was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21.