Investors warned against making investment through unlicensed floors
The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) has warned investors on the risk of conducting business and investment activities on trading floors that are not organised and operated by the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) and its subsidiaries.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC) has warned investors on the risk of conducting business and investment activities on trading floors that are not organised and operated by the Vietnam Stock Exchange (VNX) and its subsidiaries.
The commission noted that recently, some organisations and individuals have invited investors to make securities transactions through foreign exchange (forex) trading floors, forex-related derivatives and virtual securities trading activities, including companies that are not licensed by the SSC.
The SSC stressed that apart from the VNX and its subsidies of Hanoi Stock Exchange and Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, no organisation or individual is allowed to organise and operate stock exchanges.
The SSC does not manage and supervise securities companies or organisations operating stock exchange floors that are not licensed by the commission.
Therefore, the SSC advised investors to be vigilant and carefully check information before making or engaging in transactions on unlicensed trading floors or intermediary organisations to avoid losses./.