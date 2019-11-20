Society Vietnam Airlines bans damaged, recalled lithium batteries Vietnam Airlines has banned the transportation of lithium batteries and electronic devices using lithium batteries on all its flights from November 15 to ensure flight safety.

Society Dong Nai: wood firms ink collective labour agreement A collective labour agreement was signed at six woodworking enterprises operating in the Tam Phuoc industrial park in the southern province of Dong Nai at a ceremony held by the provincial Labour Federation on November 19.

Society Flowers for Teachers’ Day Demand for roses and other types of flower runs high in major cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as students and their parents are racing to buy flowers for teachers on Vietnam Teachers’ Day.

Society Retirement age to rise as from 2021 The retirement age for male and female workers will increase from 60 and 55 at present to 62 and 60 respectively in 2035 under the revised Labour Code that was passed by National Assembly deputies on November 20.