Politics Vietnam, Cambodia build common border of peace, friendship: Spokeswoman The completion of land border demarcation and marker planting between Vietnam and Cambodia to build a common borderline of peace, friendship and sustainable development has long been the legitimate aspirations of the two countries' people, Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on May 26.

Politics Lao leaders appreciate Ho Chi Minh City-Vientiane cooperation A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the city’s Party Committee, paid courtesy visits to top leaders of Laos on May 26 during their working visit to the neighbouring country.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on May 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on May 26.

Politics Deputy PM works with WTO deputy director-general in Geneva Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai visited the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in Geneva and worked with its Deputy Director-General Zhang Xiangchen on May 25 afternoon (local time).