Business Enterprises expect policies to unlock credit flow Enterprises are hoping for more policies to help them overcome financial difficulties, maintain operations and to take advantage of post-pandemic recovery opportunities.

Business Vietnam named among leading sources of seafood supply for US In the first nine months of 2022, Vietnam was the third largest seafood supplier for the US in terms of volume and the 5th largest in value, data from the US National Marine Fisheries Service showed.

Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,665 VND/USD on November 30, unchanged from the previous day.