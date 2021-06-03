Business Bright prospects for fresh Vietnamese lychees in Australia Australian importers and owners of supermarkets and grocery stores have said they believe Vietnamese lychees will gain much favour among Australian consumers this year and sell quickly thanks to their high quality.

Business Cement exports soar by 50 percent Exports of cement and clinker reached an impressive figure of about 19.26 million tonnes in the first five months of this year, increasing by 50 percent over the same period last year.

Business Bac Giang’s lychees to be sold on e-commerce platforms Lychees grown in the northern province of Bac Giang, which is being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, will be put up for sale on major e-commerce platforms in the next three and four days.