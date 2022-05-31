According to Wiqtcom, Taiwan (China) ranked 1st, with an average IQ of 116.07, followed by Japan, with 112.69, then Hungary, South Korea, Iran, Hong Kong (China), Serbia, Italy, Vietnam, and Finland.



Wiqtcom, which has been conducting IQ tests around the world since 2019, is considered a reliable, accurate, and unbiased source.



IQ tests are designed to measure a person’s thinking abilities, such as problem-solving skills, abstract thinking, and general knowledge.



Tests require candidates speak a particular language, understand complex mathematical problems, and comprehend certain meanings within the context of a culture.

VNA