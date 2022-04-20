Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari (L) and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (Photo: sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Iran attaches importance to its relations with Ho Chi Minh City, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari told Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai.



During a meeting with the HCM City leader on April 19, the Iranian diplomat expressed the expectation to further expand cooperation with the southern hub, including exchange of all-level delegations and tourism promotion.



Nazari congratulated Vietnam in general and HCM City in particular on remarkable achievements in preventing and control the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in socio-economic recovery and development.



For his part, Mai briefed on the city’s socio-economic development, noting that HCM City has recorded a strong economic recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The municipal authorities are always ready to participate in cooperation programmes to contribute to the relations between Vietnam and Iran, he said.



HCM City will consider organising an exhibition to promote trade and cultural exchange activities between the two sides, Mai noted, saying that the city always welcomes and make it easy for investors from Iran to engage in economic activities in the locality.



As the economic hub in the South, HCM City is ready to connect cooperation on farm produce between Iran and southern localities of Vietnam, he affirmed.



Regarding the proposal to open a direct route between HCM City and Tehran, Mai said he will support it if the Vietnamese Ministry of Transport considers this plan./.