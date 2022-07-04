Ireland looks to beef up relations with Vietnam
Ireland always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, especially in the context that the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has come into effect, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy told Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet at a meeting on July 4 in Hanoi.
Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet (R) receives Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - Ireland always attaches importance to developing relations with Vietnam, especially in the context that the EU - Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has come into effect, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Colm Brophy told Assistant to the Vietnamese Foreign Minister Do Hung Viet at a meeting on July 4 in Hanoi.
During a working session with the Vietnamese official, Brophy expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in politics and diplomacy at multilateral forums, and in areas where the two sides have strengths and potential.
He spoke highly of the effective implementation of development aid projects funded by Ireland in localities of Vietnam.
For his part, Viet affirmed that Vietnam also treasures and wishes to strengthen its friendship and cooperation with Ireland.
Both sides expressed their delight at the fruitful developments of the Vietnam-Ireland relationship in politics - diplomacy, trade - investment, education, and development cooperation.
They agreed to strengthen coordination between the two foreign ministries in order to tighten political and economic ties; expand cooperation in priority areas such as climate change adaptation, renewable energy and hi-tech agriculture development, innovation, development cooperation, education - training, people-to-people exchange.
On the occasion, the two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern./.