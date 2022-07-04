Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 4 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on July 4.

Politics Vietnam sends congratulations to US on 246th Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh have sent congratulations to US President Joe Biden on the 246th Independence Day of the country (July 4, 1776 - 2022).

Politics Cabinet meeting looks into socio-economic situation Vietnam reaped significant socio-economic achievements in the first half of this year despite global uncertainties and domestic difficulties, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told an online conference between the Government and localities, and a regular Cabinet meeting on July 4.

Politics US-led Pacific Partnership 2022 wraps up in Phu Yen The Pacific Partnership 2022 (PP22) concluded on July 3 on USNS Mercy, a hospital ship of the US Military Sealift Command anchored at Vung Ro Port in Dong Hoa town, the central province of Phu Yen.