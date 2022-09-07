Ireland pledges to create breakthrough in Vietnam’s dairy sector
Ireland will provide high-quality dairy products for the Vietnamese market, thus creating a breakthrough in the dairy sector, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. told a seminar in Hanoi on September 6.
An overview of the seminar (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Ireland will provide high-quality dairy products for the Vietnamese market, thus creating a breakthrough in the dairy sector, Minister of State at the Irish Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon T.D. told a seminar in Hanoi on September 6.
Ireland exports more than 5 billion EUR (4.93 billion USD at current exchange rate) worth of dairy products each year. These products have been shipped to 150 markets around the world.
Nguyen Do Anh Tuan, Director of the Department of International Cooperation under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that Vietnam has a fairly developed agriculture, with the export value of agro-forestry-fishery products increasing continuously. Vietnam has strengths in rice, coffee, rubber, cashew nuts, pepper, tea, and tropical fruits.
He expressed his hope that Irish partners will strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in improving management and training capacity; shared experience in the development of green agriculture and circular agriculture as well as in building a safe and traceable food management system, and developing livestock production, including dairy cows./.