Society Two arrested for anti-State activities Police on June 24 arrested and searched the dwelling places of a woman and a man in the northwestern province of Hoa Binh on the charge of making, keeping, spreading and popularising information, documents and objects against the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Society High guard against COVID-19 should remain to ensure public health: PM Maintaining guard against COVID-19 is still needed to ensure public health, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a meeting with Government’s permanent members in Hanoi on June 24.