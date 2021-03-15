Irrigation project to help ease drought in Ninh Thuan
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan organised a ceremony on March 15 blocking the flow and accumulating water for the Tan My irrigation system in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district.
With a total cost of more than 5.9 trillion VND (256.22 million USD), the Tan My irrigation system consists of five dams on Song Cai Lake and is designed to provide water directly to 7,480 ha of arable land. (Photo: VNA)
Ninh Thuan (VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of the south-central province of Ninh Thuan organised a ceremony on March 15 blocking the flow and accumulating water for the Tan My irrigation system in Phuoc Hoa commune, Bac Ai district.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong asked relevant units to perform the task as best as possible from this year in order to fight drought.
The project will also become a tourist site, he suggested, asking Ninh Thuan to adopt innovations to optimise the project to serve socio-economic development in the locality and the region at large.
He said the project will be an effective, multi-dimensional irrigation management model in the face of climate change.
With a total cost of more than 5.9 trillion VND (256.22 million USD), the Tan My irrigation system consists of five dams on Song Cai Lake and is designed to provide water directly to 7,480 ha of arable land and provide water to another system that covers an additional 12,800 ha.
It will also supply water to several lakes and create a reservoir for power generation.
Ninh Thuan is often hit by natural disasters, especially drought, which have seriously affected local residents as well as production and business in the province over recent years./.