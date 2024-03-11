Islamic followers across Indonesia celebrate Ramadan month
Islamic followers across Indonesia have begun celebrating the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Muslim calendar, beginning weeks of fasting as they start off by observing the crescent moon.
At Masjid Istiqlah mosque (Photo: VNA)
Throughout the Ramadan month, mosques, neighborhoods and affluent families often arrange charitable meals to share with others. These meals are prepared in boxes for everyone to enjoy together after prayers, commonly known as "buka puasa".
On average, up to 4,000 meals are prepared for worshippers to enjoy together after the prayer session each day at the Masjid Istiqlah mosque.
During the last week of Ramadan, this number increases to 6,000 meals./.