World Thailand’s dengue fever cases spike The number of dengue patients in Thailand so far this year has reached 17,783, more than double the figure in last year’s corresponding period, Thai Public Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew has said.

World Cambodian media highly evaluates investment potential with Vietnam Many Cambodian newspapers such as SBM NEWS, Phnom Penh Post, CNC, Khmer Times, and Nokorwat News Daily have highly appreciated Cambodia's potential for cooperation and investment promotion with Vietnamese businesses.

World Indonesia to impose 12% VAT from 2025 The Indonesian Government plans to apply a 12% value-added tax (VAT) next year, marking a 1 percentage point increase from the current rate, according to a senior official.

World Singapore: 50,000 public servants to undergo training for election About 50,000 Singaporean public servants are being appointed as election officials and will receive training in April in preparation for the upcoming election in the country to be held no later than November 2025.