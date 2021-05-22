Politics Vietnam makes progress in gender equality promotion: Moroccan diplomat Vietnam has made considerable progress in promoting gender equality, which is shown in areas of education, employment and women’s engagement in the country’s political life, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi has said.

Politics Vietnam calls for promoting political process in Libya Vietnam affirmed support for a comprehensive political solution led and owned by Libyans and called for promoting the political process in the North African country during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Libya and the operations of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on May 21.

Politics Infographic Determining the voting rights of voters under quarantine For voters who are under quarantine in residential areas implementing social isolation measures or are under lockdown but are not yet on the list of voters, the Election Team must review and make a list of these voters and send it to communal-level People’s Committees for addition to the list of voters in the new polling station where the quarantine area is located.

Politics Sacred national flag on Truong Sa archipelago The fluttering sacred national flag is a motivation for soldiers stationed on remote islands to firmly safeguard the country’s sea and islands and territorial integrity.