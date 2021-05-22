Israeli Ambassador has faith in Vietnam organising elections successfully
Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar (Photo: Israeli Embassy in Vietnam).Hanoi (VNA) - Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar has voiced his belief that Vietnam will successfully and safely hold the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People's Councils in the face of unpredictable developments surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Eshcar said that given the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the election day safe will be a challenge for Vietnam. Still, the diplomat voiced his belief that the Vietnamese government has carefully prepared for the event.
“I think the challenge for its leadership is how to keep people safe and not affect the fight against COVID-19,” he said. “I’m certain the country’s leaders have addressed such matters. I put my trust in the Vietnamese Government.”
The ambassador added that almost every country around the world has been hit by a new wave of COVID-19. Only a few, including Israel, have seen progress in fighting the disease thanks to mass inoculations, he said, while expressing an expectation and belief that Vietnam will bring the pandemic under control thanks to the Government’s efforts and the people’s responsiveness.
A parade to propagate the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and members of all-level People’s Councils (Photo: VNA)Discussing Vietnam-Israel relations in general and their legislative ties in particular, Eshcar said he is delighted at seeing growth in bilateral relations over recent times. He voiced an expectation that this is “just the beginning” and will be further consolidated in the time to come.
The diplomat spoke of the visit by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue to Israel in June 2015, when he was Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, and said it left a fine impression on bilateral relations.
The ambassador also mentioned a letter of thanks from Hue to his Israeli counterpart Yariv Levin, who previously sent him a letter of congratulations upon his election as Chairman of the National Assembly. Both letters, he said, emphasised the importance of boosting bilateral relations.
He added that the two countries should increase dialogues between their legislatures. In his capacity as the Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam, he promised to further promote the friendship between the two legislatures as well as the two countries.
“In my task here, I will do my utmost to promote professional and friendly connections between the legislatures of both countries,” he said./.