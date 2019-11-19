Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam visits Lao Cai province
Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar (L) at a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong (Source: Lao Cai newspaper)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Sound relations between Vietnam and Israel will be a favourable condition for the two governments and business communities to expand investment cooperation and exchanges in all fields in Vietnam, including Lao Cai province, Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said at a working session with Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong on November 19.
Eshcar shared his good impression on Lao Cai during his previous trip to the province in August 2019 when the Israeli Embassy coordinated with the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee to organise a folk music programme.
He said voluntary activities in Lao Cai’s popular resort town of Sa Pa are reaping initial outcomes, and participating youths will serve as a bridge to connect the bilateral friendship.
The ambassador hoped that similar activities will be held in the coming time, and the embassy will continue assisting Israeli businesses to study investment cooperation opportunities in Lao Cai.
According to the diplomat, each year Israel enables hundreds of Vietnamese students to practice in the country, including those from Lao Cai. He hoped local authorities will increase the number of apprentices in Israel, especially ethnic minority ones.
For his part, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dang Xuan Phong said Lao Cai has a lot of advantages to develop trade, agriculture and tourism.
The northern mountainous province also has greatpotential in minerals for industrial development, he said, asking the ambassador to connect Israeli businesses to invest in this field as well as support Lao Cai with human resources development.
He affirmed that Lao Cai will actively contribute to increasing trade between Vietnam and Israel as well as Israel’s investment in Vietnam.
The assistance of Israel and particularly the ambassador in recent years has helped enhance the country’s cooperation with Vietnam in general and Lao Cai in particular, Phong said.
The recent Vietnamese and Israeli folk music programme in Lao Cai and voluntary activities in Sa Pa have contributed to increasing mutual understanding, he added./.