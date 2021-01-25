Politics Vietnam makes proposal on building 2021-2022 CLMV Action Plan The 20th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Senior Economic Officials’ Meeting (CLMV SEOM) was held on January 25 via video conference, during which Vietnam suggested countries study and select the form of implementing projects suitable to the “new normal” in each country when compiling the CLMV Action Plan for 2021-2022.

Politics Vietnam gains breakthrough diplomatic success as UNSC member: official In 2020, Vietnam secured breakthrough success in diplomacy despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed in a recent article reviewing the first year of the country’s non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Politics Infographic Unity is the Party's strength Building and preserving unity in the Party are always considered by President Ho Chi Minh to be the foremost important mission. Solidarity and unity are not only a matter of life and death for each party organisation at all levels, but also the life of the entire Party. It is vital to the Vietnamese revolution.

World Lao party official spotlights CPV’s leadership role in Vietnam’s success Sounthone Sayachak, head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations has attributed comprehensive achievements and progresses of the country during the national defence and construction process to the leadership role played by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).