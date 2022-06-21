Culture - Sports Vietnamese team secure championship at football tournament held by Czech Senate Vietnam’s FC Sapa Praha have successfully defended the championship of the annual friendly football tournament held by the Czech Senate for ethnic communities for the third year after defeating Slovakia 2-0 in the final match on June 18.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese cuisine charms French people at Paris festival A culinary festival as part of Ici Vietnam 2022, an event to introduce Vietnamese culture to French people, took place at Place Monge Square in the 5th Arrondissement of Paris on June 18.

Culture - Sports International Yoga Day celebrated in Can Tho city The 8th International Yoga Day (June 21) was celebrated in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on June 19, bringing together around 700 Yoga practitioners.