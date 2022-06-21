Israeli band to perform for free in Hanoi
The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute from Israel will 'salute' crowds in the capital at a free-entrance show titled The Israeli Dream Beat at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi on June 23.
The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute of Israel (Source: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The techno-pop-rock band Gute Gute from Israel will 'salute' crowds in the capital at a free-entrance show titled The Israeli Dream Beat at the August Revolution Square in Hanoi on June 23.
The band then will perform at the Hue Festival 2022.
Over the last few years, quintet Gute Gute has quietly become one of Israel’s foremost live musical acts, blending youthful exuberance, diverse influences and forward-thinking musicality into a ferocious, post-genre experience that commands attention.
The band’s music is a mash-up of Israeli, Balkan, Mediterranean and electro-dance music influences, with a healthy dose of good-old-fashioned songwriting.
Frontman Aviv Kest is the lead vocalist who plays the guitar and the Greek bouzouki. Amitai Mann is a clarinet and Bulgarian bagpipes virtuoso while Yanush Hurwitz is a master of the accordion and Keytar. The rhythm section is held by drummer/percussionist Meir Yaniger and bassist Meidad Cohen.
The band has taken its first steps on the international scene and since mid-2018 has participated in numerous global events and festivals. Amongst those are PIN Conference Skopje, Jerusalem Mumbai Festival/India, ACC Music Festival/Korea, DDC/Beijing, China, Festival of Jewish Culture/Poland, MERAK World Music Festival/Nis, and many more.
Blending traditional and modern instruments, charisma and outstanding performance, Gute Gute’s new live act is a rich and direct mixture of sounds and textures, with more than 100 shows in the last decade. The band not only captures the hearts of youth fans but also older generations who love traditional influences.
In Hanoi, the band will perform 12 songs, including hits such as The Song of the Sun, Crawlin’ Out and Nana. The show is promised to set the capital city’s crowd on constant explosion with a “strange” but melodic style. The night also has the performance of Bao Tram Idol, Cannes Dance Group and Maius Lady Orchestra.
The Israeli Dream Beat is organised by the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.
The show will serve as a music and cultural exchange for the two countries’ artists./.