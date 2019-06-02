The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam in coordination with the Hanoi Children’s Palace on June 2 organises a children’s festival with various activities. (Source: laodongtre.laodong.vn)

– The Israeli Embassy in Vietnam in coordination with the Hanoi Children’s Palace on June 2 organised a children’s festival in response to the National Action Month for Children.The festival-goers, including those from SOS children’s villages and the centre for educating and supporting disadvantaged children in the northern mountainous province of Thai Nguyen, participated in a range of activities.Apart from the innovation space of STEM, they engaged in traditional Vietnamese and Israeli games, read Israeli literature books and learnt how to make Israeli cakes.Israeli Ambassador Nadav Eshcar said the event aims to create an equal playground for disadvantaged children and help them understand more about Israel’s culture.It is also expected to contribute to consolidating cultural ties between people of Vietnam and Israel in general and their children in particular.-VNA