At EVFTA signing ceremony between Vietnam and EU (Photo: VNA)

Jerusalem (VNA) – Deputy Minister in the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Abir Kara praised Vietnam's development achievements at a ceremony hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on September 11 to mark the 77th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).



Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Quoc Trung briefed participants about Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, saying that the GDP in the first half grew by 6.42% while inflation was under control. Ties between Vietnam and Israel have been growing in various areas, especially in trade, hi-tech, agriculture and health care.



Abir Kara, who is also a member of the Israeli parliament, affirmed that bilateral ties have become ever closer, particularly in agriculture, health care, education, innovation and start-ups.



More and more Vietnamese students are studying in Israel and hopefully even more will do so in the future. Israeli tourist arrivals to Vietnam are also on the rise to learn about the country and its people, he said.



Participants at the event watched a short film introducing Vietnam, its culture and people as well as a documentary on President Ho Chi Minh, enjoyed a fashion show, and sampled traditional Vietnamese food./.