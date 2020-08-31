World Philippines: 3 killed, 7 wounded in Government force’s clash with militants The Philippine military said 3 people, including a soldier, were killed and 7 other soldiers wounded when government forces clashed with some 30 Abu Sayyaf fighters in the jungles of Sulu province in the southern Philippines on August 29.

World ASEAN, RoK ministers meet within framework of AEM-52 ASEAN economic ministers held online consultations with external partners, including the Republic of Korea (RoK), within the framework of the 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers’ Meeting (AEM-52) and related meetings, on August 29.

World Cambodia backs use of digital technology Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak called for the use of digital technology to restore trust between businesses and customers, during the 52nd Meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52) on August 29.