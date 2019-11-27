Israeli volunteers join teaching activity in Lao Cai
Volunteers from Israel join an activity with Lao Cai's students (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – A group of volunteers from Israel is joining an activity to teach children in Sa Pa district of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai until November 28.
The 22 group members are teaming up with 10 students of the Thai Nguyen University’s branch in Lao Cai. They are teaching English and other subjects in basic English to more than 1,000 elementary and secondary students.
The volunteers are also joining extracurricular activities with local students and fixing the schools’ facilities.
Israeli Ambassador to Vietnam Nadav Eshcar said the activity is to promote Vietnam’s potential tourist destination to people in Israel, adding that it is also part of an annual programme of the Israeli Embassy in Vietnam.
Members of the voluntary group will return after one year to continue the activity and maintain their connection with the locality.
This is the first time the group has come to Vietnam, which has the largest number of registrations of over 1,000./.
