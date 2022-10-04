Sci-Tech Vietnam invests in 10 energy technologies Vietnam will invest in 10 energy technologies in the 2021-2030 period with a view to ensuring energy security for the country’s socio-economic development, as part of the “Research, Application and Development of Energy Technologies” programme.

Sci-Tech Czech Republic’s geology, mining technology introduced The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s General Department of Geology and Minerals held a workshop in Hanoi on October 3 to introduce the Czech Republic’s advanced technology in basic survey of geology and mining.

Sci-Tech List of 48 websites showing signs of law violation announced The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’ Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has announced a list of 48 websites showing signs of law violations as of the end of the third quarter.

Sci-Tech Bac Giang steps up digital government building The northern province of Bac Giang plans to roll out more measures until the end of the year to modernise its administration system, focusing on building smart city, e-government and digital government, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Son.