Israel's agricultural technologies introduced in Hai Phong
At the exhibition area (Source: Israeli Embassy in Vietnam)Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition area displaying Israel’s agricultural technologies and water solutions has been opened in the northern port city of Hai Phong, featuring stalls run by 11 Israeli enterprises.
On display are modern equipment serving drip irrigation, industrial and aquaculture water treatment technologies, water storage and transportation, and new generation biogas technology, among others.
At the opening ceremony (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)The opening of the area was part of activities held within the city's innovation and startup festival Techfest Haiphong 2022, which runs from September 27 to October 4.
Its operation aimed at boosting technology promotion, cooperation and transfer, stepping up trade, and connecting supply and demand between Vietnamese and Israeli partners.
Agricultural technologies from Israel are highly appreciated and applied by many countries across the globe. Among them, those most widely applied in Vietnam include drip irrigation systems that save up to 60-70% of water compared to conventional ones./.