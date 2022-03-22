Society Prime Minister orders better care for the elderly Policies and mechanisms are needed to take better care of the elderly as Vietnam’s population aging is forecast to increase in the coming years, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on March 22.

Society Vietnam officially resumes tourism activities The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) and the People’s Committee of Quang Ninh province, home to UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay, on March 22 held a ceremony to officially announce Vietnam’s tourism reopening.

Videos Vietnam - A global leader in COVID-19 vaccination coverage Nearly 100 percent of Vietnam’s population has received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, placing the country among the top 6 globally in terms of vaccination rates. With such coverage, Vietnam is now able to reopen its doors to economic and tourism activities.

Society Vietnam funds agricultural, infrastructure projects in Lao province The Vietnam-Laos and Laos-Vietnam cooperation committees on March 22 started the construction of an agricultural technique and services centre in Xaysomboun province, which is funded by Vietnamese non-refundable aid.