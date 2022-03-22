Issuance of COVID-19 vaccination e-certificates to speed up with information system
The implementation of an information system in the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine certificate issuance was highlighted during a workshop held in Hanoi on March 22 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).
Hanoi (VNA) - The implementation of an information system in the issuance of COVID-19 vaccine certificate issuance was highlighted during a workshop held in Hanoi on March 22 by the Ministry of Health (MoH).
The system is part of the cooperation between the ministry and the PATH nonprofit organisation, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said Vietnam has recorded a high COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the region and the world, and is entering the phase of socio-economic recovery.
The country has worked on the issuance of COVID-19 vaccination e-certificate since late 2021 in preparation for the welcome of foreign tourists back, he said, adding that Vietnam officially resumed international tourism on March 15.
Within the framework of the cooperation project, the MoH worked together with PATH to integrate national inoculation data in accordance with standards by the World Health Organisation, the European Union and the UK so as to create favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign travel.
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said the development of the system marks a stride in Vietnam’s digital transformation, which promotes data transparency and facilitates data-driven policy making, pledging that the UK Embassy and PATH will further support the MoH in the work in the coming time./.
The system is part of the cooperation between the ministry and the PATH nonprofit organisation, with support from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the UK.
Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said Vietnam has recorded a high COVID-19 vaccine coverage in the region and the world, and is entering the phase of socio-economic recovery.
The country has worked on the issuance of COVID-19 vaccination e-certificate since late 2021 in preparation for the welcome of foreign tourists back, he said, adding that Vietnam officially resumed international tourism on March 15.
Within the framework of the cooperation project, the MoH worked together with PATH to integrate national inoculation data in accordance with standards by the World Health Organisation, the European Union and the UK so as to create favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign travel.
UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward said the development of the system marks a stride in Vietnam’s digital transformation, which promotes data transparency and facilitates data-driven policy making, pledging that the UK Embassy and PATH will further support the MoH in the work in the coming time./.