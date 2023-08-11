Business Petrol prices increase in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam’s fuel import down 13.5% in value in seven months Domestic enterprises imported a total of 6.26 million tonnes of petroleum products worth 4.95 billion USD in the first seven months of 2023, up 15% year on year in volume and down 13.5% in value, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Business Lending rate forecast to drop sharply in H2 Lending interest rates will drop sharply in the second half of 2023 as capital costs of commercial banks are falling, analysts forecast.

Business SMEs advised to harness cross-border e-commerce opportunities from FTAs Small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Vietnam need to understand more about development trends and legal regulations related to e-commerce activities, and proactively tap cross-border e-commerce opportunities brought by new generation free trade agreements (FTAs), said insiders.