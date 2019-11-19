World India calls for no use or threat of use of force in East Sea Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasise the need to protect the rights of states that are not party to negotiations between ASEAN and China for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC), according to the India’s The Hindu newspaper.

World Indonesia speeds up completion of 15 priority programmes Indonesian economic ministers are targeting 15 priority programmes to be completed in the next six months to encourage growth, inclusiveness, sustainability, and competitiveness of the biggest economy in Southeast Asia.

World Singapore among top 10 competitive economies for talent Singapore has made the top 10 rankings of the most competitive places for talent - the first time it has reached the elite level in a league table compiled by Swiss business school IMD. ​

World Thousands of Filipinos flee homes as typhoon Kalmaegi comes At least 5,000 people have fled their homes as typhoon Kalmaegi was forecast to make landfall in the northern Philippines late November 19.