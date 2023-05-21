IT among most needed jobs in Vietnam: Experts
Illustrative image. (Photo: haiquanonline.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Occupations relating to information technology, high-tech and supporting industries are employment groups with high recruitment demand, experts have said.
Tran Anh Tuan, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Vocational Education Association, said the Fourth Industrial Revolution has fueled the expansion of labour market and professions, adding that engineering technology is the most in-demand job of the future, accounting for 35% of the country’s total demand.
Fields such as automation, automotive technology, electronics, graphic and industrial design and environmental technology are attracting a lot of employees, he was quoted by Hai Quan (Customs) newspaper as saying.
Information technology, business administration and finance are much sought-after recruits, he said, elaborating logistics and supply chain, e-commerce, digital marketing, multimedia, finance and banking are transforming towards digital technology so the demand for human resources is very high.
Other most-wanted jobs also include groups of social science and health care as well as those related to the application of high technology in the agricultural sector, the official noted.
The Salary Survey Report 2023 published by Navigos Group also pointed out that information technology is an industry that always has good recruitment demand, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses with large customer data such as banks, telecommunications and retail have recruited more experienced personnel in this field.
Insiders said that information technology always has stable recruitment demand, and is forecast to continue to have a high growth rate in 2023.
Assessing the demand for high-quality human resources for the technology industry, FPT Corporation Chairman Truong Gia Binh said that in the face of the strong development of the semiconductor chip field in particular and global technology in general, it’s time to create a new attraction for Vietnam's technology industry and lure foreign enterprises to invest in the country thanks to an abundant source of highly skilled technical workers.
The Hanoi Employment Service Centre said that with the recovery of the capital's economy in 2022 and early 2023, the labour market recorded positive signals in the first quarter of this year. It added that the recruitment demand of enterprises will continue to increase in the future.
Data from the centre showed that businesses were in need of between 12,000 and 15,000 workhands in the first quarter, mainly in positions that require high skills such as IT and software developers and game programmers.
Thanks to the promulgation of many policies and programmes to stimulate tourism demand and promote recovery, tourism is an industry that has a great demand in the first quarter and in the coming time, said Vu Quang Thanh, the centre’s deputy director, adding that the recruitment demand of the sector is about 10,000-12,000.
HCM City, the country's largest economic hub in the south, needs 280,000-300,000 or 300,000-320,000 more workers in 2023, depending on the economic growth of the globe and major countries, according to the city’s Centre for Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information.
Recruitment demands focus on the service sector, with 57.69%, and industries, at 20.31%./.