Business Vietnam becomes world’s sixth largest fibre, yarn exporter Vietnam has surpassed the Republic of Korea to become the world’s sixth largest fibre and yarn exporter after shipping abroad 2.37 billion USD worth of these items in the first five months of 2022.

Videos Vietnam aims to become world's top 10 agricultural processing centre Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the Strategy for the development of mechanization of agriculture and agro-forestry-fishery processing until 2030.

Business Hanoi has 595 new OCOP products last year As many as 595 products of Hanoi have met criteria of the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme, an economic development programme for rural areas, in 2021.

Videos Hanoi moves to encourage cashless payments The Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade held a cashless payment event with a view to helping drive e-commerce, technology application, and digital transformation.