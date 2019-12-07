IT Olympiad for students, int’l programming contests conclude
Da Nang (VNA) - The 28th Informatics Olympiad for Students, the international programming contest (Procon) Vietnam and the 2019 International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) Asia Da Nang Regional Contest concluded on December 6 after three days of competition.
In the Informatics Olympiad, Le Minh Quang from the Hanoi University of Science and Technology overcame 80 rivals from provinces and cities across the country to win the trophy.
Meanwhile, the Japanese team from Kyoto University of Japancame first in the ICPC Asia Regional Contest, which drew 112 teams from universities and colleges across Vietnam and 17 teams from regional countries.
At the same time, the trophy of the Procon Vietnam, which saw the competition of 31 teams grouping 90 students from 17 universities, came to the University of Engineering and Technology under the Hanoi National University. The Da Nang University of Science and Technology bagged the first prize.
According to Principal of the Da Nang University of Science and Technology Doan QuangVinh, this is the fourth year that the competitions have been conducted online with high level of accuracy and transparency.
Vietnamese students are becoming closer to international standards in the contests, he said, adding that the competitions created a playground for IT students, contributing to promoting the new technology revolution./.
