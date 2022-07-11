Sci-Tech Mindset in scientific-technological management should be changed: Minister Vietnamese Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat and representatives from some UNESCO member countries exchanged views on the role of basic sciences in policy-making at a high-level seminar in Paris on July 8.

Sci-Tech PetroVietnam targets digital transformation completion by 2030 The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has been developing and perfecting appropriate and effective solutions, and coordinating with socio-political organisations in promoting digital transformation in all its subsidiaries.

Sci-Tech Quang Ninh works hard on digital transformation in administrative reform Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are striving to promote comprehensive digital transformation, especially in administrative reform, with the aims of luring more investment into the locality.

Sci-Tech Vietnamese edtech startup raises 2.4 million USD from foreign funds Vietnam-based edTech platform Azota has raised 2.4 million USD in a Pre-Series A round led by GGV Capital, a global venture capital firm that invests in local founders.