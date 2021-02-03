Politics Vietnamese, Lao Party chiefs hold phone talks Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong held phone talks with Party General Secretary and Prime Minister of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith on February 2.

Politics Kuwait Emir impressed by Vietnam’s socio-economic development Vietnamese Ambassador to Kuwait Ngo Toan Thang presented his credentials to the Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on February 2.

Politics Press conference: PM demands no yielding to challenges Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked Government members to adopt measures to push economic growth forward in the first half of this year and perform the three key tasks of carrying out the resolution adopted by the 13th National Party Congress, fighting COVID-19, and preparing for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Politics Gov’t seeks ways to contain COVID-19 outbreaks, care for people during Tet The Government convened its monthly meeting on February 2 under the chair of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, with the latest COVID-19 outbreak right ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday (Tet) among issues high on the agenda.