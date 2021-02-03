Italian Communist Party leader praises success of 13th National Party Congress
General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi (Photo: VNA)
Rome (VNA) – General Secretary of the Italian Communist Party (PCI) Mauro Alboresi has lauded the success of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), saying the PCI always considers Vietnam a model in the international communist movement.
The PCI was interested in the 13th National Party Congress of Vietnam, and aware of its significance to the country as well as the international communist movement, Alboresi told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on February 2,
Under the leadership of the CPV, Vietnam has been named among emerging countries with an increasing prestige in the international arena, he said.
Vietnam’s foreign policy aims to promote relations on the basis of respect for law, peaceful solutions to disputes, cooperation and solidarity between countries and peoples, Alboresi continued.
The foreign policy has been appreciated in the international arena, notably amidst the socio-economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The PCI General Secretary said Italy has paid greater attention to Vietnam, as reflected through the exchange of high-level visits between the two countries, bilateral agreements and collaboration between localities.
He believed the Vietnam-Italy relations will further prosper in the time ahead./.