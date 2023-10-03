World Malaysia support SMEs to tap supply chains shifting to ASEAN Malaysia’s Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has stressed that supporting Malaysian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) is vital as the global supply chains are shifting to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Cambodia makes efforts to attract Korean tourists Cambodia's Sky Angkor Airlines has announced it will open a direct line from Siem Reap to Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK) at the end of the year, aiming to attract more Korean tourists to Cambodia.

World WB expects Malaysia’s 2023 economic growth to moderate to 3.9% Malaysia's economy is projected to moderate to 3.9 % this year before bouncing to 4.3 % in 2024 on the back of domestic private sector spending, said the World Bank (WB)