Italian food under spotlight in Nha Trang
The Italian cuisine festival week in Vietnam is now underway in coastal Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
Italian food under spotlight in Nha Trang (Photo: https://baodansinh.vn/)
Khanh Hoa (VNA) - The Italian cuisine festival week in Vietnam is now underway in coastal Nha Trang city in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa.
Open from November 12-29, it will also tour three other cities - Hanoi, HCM City and Da Nang.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Italian Consul General to HCM City Dante Brandi said the festival aims to introduce the essence of Italian cuisine to Vietnamese and international friends.
He said he hopes the global COVID-19 crisis will be over quickly so that Nha Trang can again welcome large numbers of visitors.
Guests at the opening had the chance to enjoy dishes made by Manuel Reale, one of the world’s top 10 pizza chefs, as well as wine from various regions of Italy.
Dozens of Italian restaurants in Vietnam also introduced reasonably-priced menus throughout the event./.