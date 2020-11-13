Culture - Sports HBSO presents ballet night at Opera House The HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will stage contemporary and classical ballets choreographed by Vietnamese and international artists at the HCM City Opera House on November 14.

The US's Universal Pictures has announced it will craft a new version of Vietnamese action comedy Saigon Bodyguards starring American actor Chris Pratt and Chinese actor Wu Jing.

A special art performance will take place on November 12 night at the Au Co Art Centre in Hanoi to raise funds to support the storm-hit central region.

An exchange program to learn about the heritage of Southern traditional pottery art was held in Ho Chi Minh City recently, drawing the attention of local art lovers in the city.